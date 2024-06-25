Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys 178 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 30,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 44.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 622,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $452.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.65 and its 200-day moving average is $407.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

