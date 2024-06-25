Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $478.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $448.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RACE opened at $421.69 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

