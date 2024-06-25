Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FITBO stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.
