Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITBO stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.