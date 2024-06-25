Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.