Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,354,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.