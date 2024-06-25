FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in FIGS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 516,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FIGS by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 25.8% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

