Financial Survey: Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) vs. Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinstripes and Cannae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cannae $570.00 million 1.97 -$313.40 million ($5.44) -3.29

Profitability

Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cannae.

This table compares Pinstripes and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Cannae -74.62% -16.50% -14.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinstripes and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cannae 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinstripes presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.67%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Pinstripes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Cannae.

Volatility and Risk

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Cannae on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.