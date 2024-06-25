Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

