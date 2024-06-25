First PREMIER Bank Buys Shares of 408 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,277,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,980,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $5,431,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

