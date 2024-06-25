First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

