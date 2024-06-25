First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

