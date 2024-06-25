First PREMIER Bank Has $130,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,596,000 after buying an additional 341,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

