First PREMIER Bank Has $239,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $311.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.21 and a 200-day moving average of $305.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

