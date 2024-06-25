First PREMIER Bank Has $263,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

