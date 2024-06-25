First PREMIER Bank Invests $40,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $4,765,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

