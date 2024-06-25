First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.