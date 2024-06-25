First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,582.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,594.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,605.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

