First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

