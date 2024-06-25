FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

