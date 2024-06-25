FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

