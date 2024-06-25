Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

