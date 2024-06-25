Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 2,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

