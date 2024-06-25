Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $135.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,053 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

