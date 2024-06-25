Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 1.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 5,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 makes up about 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

(Get Free Report)

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.