Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 1.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 5,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
