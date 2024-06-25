Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$85,966.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$166.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.05. The stock has a market cap of C$30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$188.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.