FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.84. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 342,768 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

