FY2024 EPS Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

