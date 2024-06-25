FY2026 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:AYI)

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $16.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.14. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $241.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.48. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

