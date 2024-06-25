G1 Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,989 put options on the company. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average volume of 2,023 put options.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

