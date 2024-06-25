Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading 2% Higher

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Gafisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.