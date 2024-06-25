Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
