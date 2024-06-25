GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 91.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

IIPR stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

