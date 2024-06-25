GAMMA Investing LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

