GAMMA Investing LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.81.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

