GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 243.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

