GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

