GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares.
GASFRAC Energy Services Price Performance
About GASFRAC Energy Services
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
