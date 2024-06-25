GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $717.85 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $717.85 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00012555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,354.74 or 1.00012359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00079671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,202,470 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

