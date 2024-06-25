Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

