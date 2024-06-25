Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

