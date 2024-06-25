GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 15,993 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,588,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,308,632.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

