Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.21. 3,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.