Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $3.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,149 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

