Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $3.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,149 shares trading hands.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.