Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 873,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,049,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
