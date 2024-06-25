Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,109,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.