Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $24.66 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

NYSE:FI opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

