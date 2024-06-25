Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $34.26 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

