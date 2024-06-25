Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $27.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

