Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,862,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $451.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.