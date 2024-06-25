Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 433,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.