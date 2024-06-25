Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 1,237.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

